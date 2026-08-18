NYC’s SHIELD Debt Collection Rule: DCWP’s New FAQ Clarifies Key Compliance Questions

In March, we reported on New York City’s new Stopping Harassment and Intimidation and Ensuring Lawful Debt Collection Rule (the “SHIELD Rule”), which substantially expands the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection’s (“DCWP”) regulation of debt collection in New York City and goes beyond the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (“FDCPA”) and Regulation F.

At the time, the SHIELD Rule was scheduled to become effective on September 1, 2026. DCWP subsequently postponed the effective date to January 1, 2027, giving creditors, debt buyers, collection agencies, and others additional time to make operational changes and giving DCWP an opportunity to address questions raised by the industry.

DCWP has now issued a lengthy set of frequently asked questions (“FAQ”). The FAQ does not materially change the rule, but it provides important guidance on how DCWP expects several of its provisions to operate. For companies collecting debts from New York City consumers, the FAQ should be reviewed as part of their implementation efforts.

The Rule Will Apply to Original Creditors When They Engage in “Debt Collection Procedures”

One of the most important features of the SHIELD Rule is its broader coverage. Unlike the FDCPA, the rule is not limited to traditional third-party debt collectors. It can apply to original creditors, including financial institutions and hospitals, once they engage in defined “debt collection procedures.” The rule does not, however, regulate an institution’s ordinary, day-to-day servicing of an account.

The FAQ reinforces this distinction. Companies therefore should determine precisely when their servicing activities transition into debt collection procedures because that transition can trigger the SHIELD Rule’s communication, validation, dispute, verification, and other requirements.

The rule also applies based on the location of the consumer rather than the physical location of the collector. Thus, an out-of-state collection agency collecting from a New York City resident cannot avoid the rule simply because it has no New York City office. DCWP’s licensing materials likewise state that businesses regularly collecting personal or household debts from New York City residents must be licensed regardless of where the business is located.

The Three-Contact Limit Requires Cross-Channel Monitoring

The SHIELD Rule’s limit of three communications or attempted communications per account within any seven-day period remains one of its most significant operational requirements. The limit applies across communications channels rather than providing a separate allowance for telephone calls, texts, and emails. The limit is also a per-account limit rather than a per-customer limit.

The practical implication is that a collector cannot operate separate telephone, text, and email systems without ensuring that the systems collectively track contacts concerning the same debt. A telephone call, followed by a text and an email, can exhaust the consumer’s three-contact limit.

This is an area where the FAQ is particularly helpful because it provides guidance for companies designing or modifying their contact-monitoring systems. The January 1 effective date gives companies additional time to ensure that their systems can aggregate contacts across channels rather than treating each channel independently.

Disputes Can Arise at Virtually Any Stage of Collection

The SHIELD Rule eliminates an important distinction found in Regulation F. Under the federal framework, the enhanced verification protections associated with a debt dispute generally are triggered by a written dispute received within the 30-day validation period. The SHIELD Rule permits a New York City consumer to dispute a debt or request verification at any point in the collection process and through any communication channel previously used by the collector.

The FAQ reinforces the breadth of this right and provides guidance concerning when a communication should be treated as a dispute or verification request.

This means that collection personnel cannot assume that a dispute arriving by telephone, text message, email, or another previously used channel is merely an informal complaint that can be handled outside the verification process. Companies will need procedures for identifying potentially qualifying disputes regardless of the channel through which they arrive and promptly routing them to personnel or systems capable of responding under the SHIELD Rule.

The 60-Day Verification Requirement Has Significant Consequences

The SHIELD Rule requires documentation supporting the debt to be provided within 60 days after a consumer disputes the debt or requests verification. If a third-party debt collector or debt buyer cannot verify the debt within that period, it must provide a Notice of Unverified Debt and loses the ability to continue collecting the debt. A default judgment alone is not sufficient to verify the debt and the FAQ warns debt collectors and debt buyers that they cannot avoid the obligation to send the Notice of Unverified Debt merely by closing the account.

The FAQ is important because it provides additional guidance concerning what constitutes adequate verification and how collectors should respond when the documentation necessary to establish the debt is not readily available.

For debt buyers, this underscores a point we made in our original article: verification cannot be treated solely as a back-end collection function. Buyers need to consider whether the documentation necessary to satisfy the SHIELD Rule is available before purchasing or placing accounts for collection.

The FAQ therefore should be viewed as reinforcing the need for reliable account-level records and effective information transfers among creditors, debt buyers, servicers, and collection agencies.

Medical Debt Receives Special Treatment

The SHIELD Rule contains particularly significant provisions governing medical debt. Among other things, collectors may not furnish medical debt information to consumer reporting agencies, all validation notices must disclose this limitation (not just notices regarding medical debt), an indication that a debt should have been paid by insurance or financial assistance must be treated as a medical debt dispute and request for verification, and additional dispute protections apply when a consumer challenges medical debt. Collectors collecting debts on behalf of hospitals or health-care providers also have obligations concerning the provider’s financial assistance policies.

One particularly important feature is that a dispute concerning medical debt can have consequences beyond the individual account specifically identified by the consumer. DCWP’s compliance materials explain that, in appropriate circumstances, related accounts arising from the same hospitalization or medical condition must also be treated as disputed and verified.

This makes medical-debt collection substantially different from ordinary consumer-debt collection and means that medical creditors and their collection vendors will need procedures capable of identifying related accounts.

Time-Barred Debt Remains a Separate Compliance Issue

The FAQ also provides guidance concerning the SHIELD Rule’s requirements for collecting time-barred debt. The rule requires specified disclosures before collection activity may continue and imposes a 14-day waiting period following the required notice. A collector that fails to comply cannot take payments on the debt and cannot enter into a settlement with the consumer.

Collectors therefore should not assume that compliance with Regulation F or the FDCPA alone resolves the issues presented by a time-barred debt in New York City. The SHIELD Rule adds another layer of requirements that must be incorporated into collection systems and scripts.

Recordkeeping and Compliance Systems Will Be Critical

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the FAQ is not a particular substantive requirement but the operational burden created by the cumulative effect of the rule.

Companies collecting from New York City consumers will need systems capable of identifying when an account becomes subject to the SHIELD Rule, tracking contacts across communication channels, recognizing disputes regardless of how they are submitted, maintaining monthly logs of complaints, disputes, and cease communication requests, calendaring the 60-day verification deadline, generating the appropriate notices, and maintaining documentation concerning medical debt, time-barred debt, and credit reporting.

DCWP has also made compliance resources available, including a Debt Collector Report for Consumer Activity and templates for Notices of Unverified Debt for original and non-original creditors.

The January 1, 2027 effective date should therefore be viewed as an implementation deadline, not simply a date for revising collection scripts. Companies will need to test their systems, train personnel, review vendor arrangements, and confirm that information can move quickly enough among creditors, servicers, debt buyers, and collection agencies to satisfy the rule’s deadlines.

Bottom Line

Our March blog described the SHIELD Rule as a significant departure from Regulation F and New York City’s prior debt collection rules. The FAQ does not change that conclusion. Instead, it provides additional guidance that makes clear how much of the rule’s impact will be felt at the operational level.

The combination of a three-contact limit, dispute rights that can arise at any point in collection, a 60-day verification deadline with potentially permanent consequences for third-party collectors and debt buyers, special medical-debt requirements, and expanded coverage of original creditors creates a compliance framework that will require substantially more than simply updating collection communications.