CFPB’s Immigration Status Guidance Creates A Compliance Catch-22 For Creditors (Podcast)

self

The CFPB’s June 5, 2026 statement on “Ability to Repay and Immigration Status” presents creditors with a difficult, and potentially unprecedented, compliance dilemma. The Bureau says that when creditors are required to assess a consumer’s ability to repay, they may, and in some circumstances may be required to, consider information about the consumer’s immigration status if that information bears on the consumer’s current or reasonably expected future income.

But how can creditors take immigration status into account without violating federal or state fair-lending laws that prohibit discrimination based on national origin?

That was the central question explored in the latest episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast, released today. Our host, Alan Kaplinsky (founder, leader for 25 years and now Senior Counsel of our Consumer Financial Services Group) was joined by three Ballard Spahr lawyers with complementary expertise: Dustin O’Quinn, a nationally recognized immigration lawyer; Richard Andreano, leader of the firm’s Mortgage Banking Group and a leading authority on mortgage lending regulation; and John Culhane, a longtime member of Ballard Spahr’s Consumer Financial Services Group.

The discussion demonstrates just how difficult the CFPB’s guidance may be for creditors to operationalize.

Key Topics Discussed Include:

What exactly did the CFPB say?

Credit cards and mortgages are different ; John Culhane explained that the credit card ability-to-repay requirement is fundamentally a point-in-time assessment.

; John Culhane explained that the credit card ability-to-repay requirement is fundamentally a point-in-time assessment. Immigration status is anything but binary ; nOne of the most important points made during the podcast was that creditors cannot sensibly divide applicants into two categories—those who are “legal” and those who are “illegal.”

; nOne of the most important points made during the podcast was that creditors cannot sensibly divide applicants into two categories—those who are “legal” and those who are “illegal.” The ITIN issue ; The CFPB guidance also raises questions about lending to consumers who have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) rather than a Social Security number.

; The CFPB guidance also raises questions about lending to consumers who have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) rather than a Social Security number. The fair-lending problem ; Rich Andreano described the problem succinctly: The guidance raises the risk associated with failing to consider immigration status but does not provide clear guideposts for considering immigration status without running afoul of ECOA and other civil-rights laws.

; Rich Andreano described the problem succinctly: The guidance raises the risk associated with failing to consider immigration status but does not provide clear guideposts for considering immigration status without running afoul of ECOA and other civil-rights laws. Simply lending only to citizens and permanent residents is not the answer ; One possible reaction might be for a creditor to adopt a bright-line policy: lend only to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

; One possible reaction might be for a creditor to adopt a bright-line policy: lend only to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. The banking agencies have entered the picture ; Among the subjects addressed are credit risk and underwriting, source of repayment, collateral considerations, documentation and verification, portfolio and concentration risk, and consumer compliance.

; Among the subjects addressed are credit risk and underwriting, source of repayment, collateral considerations, documentation and verification, portfolio and concentration risk, and consumer compliance. What should creditors do? The podcast participants agreed that simply ignoring the CFPB guidance is unlikely to be a satisfactory answer, particularly for banks subject to regular examination.

The CFPB’s immigration-status guidance sits at the intersection of ability-to-repay requirements, immigration law, fair lending, safety and soundness, and state law. It is therefore an unusually complicated issue that cannot be analyzed solely from a consumer-finance or immigration-law perspective.

Our latest Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast brings those disciplines together. Dustin O’Quinn, Richard Andreano, and John Culhane provide a detailed discussion of what the guidance means, the practical problems it creates for creditors, and how lenders should begin thinking about their policies and procedures.

Consumer Finance Monitor is hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel at Ballard Spahr, and the founder and former chair of the firm's Consumer Financial Services Group. We encourage listeners to subscribe to the podcast on their preferred platform for weekly insights into developments in the consumer finance industry.

View a transcript of the recording here.