When ​“Just Send The Records” Isn’t Simple - Lessons From The FTC’s Amazon FCRA Settlement (Podcast)

A seemingly routine customer service interaction can expose businesses to significant regulatory liability under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. This episode examines the FTC's settlement with Amazon...

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.

Article Insights

Laura Riposo VanDruff’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Antitrust/Competition Law and Privacy topic(s)

What seems like a simple request for records can quickly become a costly compliance failure. In this episode, we unpack the FTC’s settlement with Amazon over alleged violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act’s identity theft record requirements, highlighting how routine customer service practices, identity verification protocols, and privacy concerns can conflict with the FCRA’s strict obligations. The case serves as a reminder that businesses handling consumer data must do more than adopt compliance policies—they must ensure frontline employees can execute them correctly and within the law’s precise timelines. For companies managing fraud, identity theft, or consumer records, the settlement underscores that operational details can carry significant regulatory consequences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.