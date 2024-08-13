On Thursday, July 18, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposed an interpretive rule (Rule) that would define Earned Wage Access (EWA) products as credit. Specifically, the Rule intends to regulate earned wage access products, including "earned wage advances" and "earned wage access," as loans subject to Regulation Z and the Truth in Lending Act (TILA).1 The Rule would not impose any regulations or obligations separate from the provisions of Regulation Z and the TILA. The Rule is meant to replace an advisory opinion previously issued by the CFPB in November 2020 in which the CFPB found that some EWA products do not involve the offering of credit under Regulation Z and the TILA.2

Defining EWA Products

EWA products allow employees to access their earned wages before their scheduled pay date, providing liquidity and financial flexibility. The EWA market is primarily divided into two types of products: employer-provided and third-party provided.

Employer-Provided EWA Products:

Employer-provided EWA products are offered directly by employers, often as a benefit to their employees. These products allow employees to access a portion of their earned wages before their regular pay day, and may be offered either for free or at a cost to the employee. Employers typically facilitate the repayment through payroll deductions on the subsequent payday.

The CFPB, in its 2020 Advisory Opinion (noted below), stated that these types of programs are often structured to avoid traditional credit features, thereby not triggering credit regulations under TILA and Regulation Z.3 This category represents a substantial portion of the EWA market due to its direct integration with employer payroll systems.

Third-Party Provided EWA Products:

Third-party provided EWA products are typically offered by financial technology companies and other third-party providers. Such products generally provide consumers with early access to their earned wages using a mobile app or online platform and often pay for these products via subscription fees, one-time fees, or voluntary tipping. Although EWA providers that partner with employers often offer both free and fee-based options, the CFPB found that 82% of transactions had fees, including expedited transfer fees or periodic fees for using the services.4 When consumers use one of these EWA products, their paycheck's direct deposit account is debited on payday.

The unusual terms of these products, including how they are financed, has elicited scrutiny from the CFPB and others. The Rule seems intended to treat these products as extensions of credit under TILA and Regulation Z, necessitating compliance with relevant disclosure and certain other requirements.

The CFPB's 2020 Advisory Opinion

The Rule appears to reverse certain guidance that the CFPB issued in November 2020. Its advisory opinion held that certain "covered EWA programs" are not credit and not subject to Regulation Z and the TILA.5 The CFPB seemed concerned that employer-sponsored programs would be overly burdened by compliance with Regulation Z and TILA and, accordingly, concluded that those rules would not apply to employer EWA programs meeting certain enumerated characteristics.

The 2020 advisory opinion did not address whether Regulation Z and TILA would apply to other EWA products.

Key Takeaways from the Interpretive Rule

In the Rule, the CFPB acknowledged that the 2020 advisory opinion "appears to have caused significant regulatory uncertainty."6 If finalized as proposed, the Rule would intentionally "overrule" the 2020 guidance and deem all EWA products to be consumer credit because EWA product consumers obtain money with an obligation to repay, even if that repayment is satisfied via payroll deduction, and thus incur debt.7 The Rule classifies EWA products as extensions of credit (i.e., closed-end loans) under TILA and Regulation Z, and asserts that voluntary fees, such as tips and expedited funds transfers, should be considered finance charges. This classification suggests that EWA providers must comply with TILA's disclosure requirements and that other tipping-based and expedited transfer fee models outside the EWA context are likely subject to TILA's requirements too, such as additional obligations under Regulation Z like advertising rules and the right of recession.

Under Regulation Z, "credit" means "the right to defer payment of debt or to incur debt and defer its payment."8 Meanwhile, a "finance charge is the cost of consumer credit as a dollar amount" which "includes any charge payable directly or indirectly by the consumer and imposed directly or indirectly by the creditor as an incident to or a condition of the extension of credit."9 The application of these two definitions is the core of the proposed Rule.

The proposed Rule identified two payments charged in connection with EWA products that constitute finance charges. First, when an EWA product provider offers different speeds for the delivery of funds and charges a fee for the faster option, that charge is an "expedited delivery fee" which constitutes a finance charge "because such a fee is a 'condition' of an extension of credit."10

Second, where an EWA product provider "solicits consumers for what they variously describe as 'tips,' 'gratuities,' 'donations,' 'voluntary contributions,' or the like," such payments may constitute a finance charge if they are imposed by the creditor.11

The Rule lists a number of factors that may determine whether a tip is "imposed" by the creditor, including:

Soliciting the tip before or at the time of credit extension;

Labeling the solicited payment with a term carrying an expectation that the consumer would normally make that payment, like "tip";

Setting "default" tip amounts or otherwise making it difficult for consumers to avoid paying a tip;

Suggesting tip amounts;

Repeatedly soliciting tips, even for a single transaction; and

Stating or implying, even if falsely, that tipping may impact subsequent access or use of the earned wage product.12

The CFPB's approach has already raised concerns among industry stakeholders. Notably, the Rule draws no distinction between employer provided EWA products (a substantial part of the market) and third-party provided EWA products. Compliance with Regulation Z will also present certain challenges such as:

Integration with Employer Payroll Systems. For employer provided EWA products, integrating payroll systems to ensure accurate tracking and repayment of advances can be technically complex. Ensuring compliance with the requirements of Regulation Z within these systems could require substantial technical resources and specialized staff.

For employer provided EWA products, integrating payroll systems to ensure accurate tracking and repayment of advances can be technically complex. Ensuring compliance with the requirements of Regulation Z within these systems could require substantial technical resources and specialized staff. Monitoring and Auditing. Ongoing compliance with Regulation Z will require continuous monitoring and auditing of EWA transactions to ensure that all regulatory requirements are met. This includes responding to regulatory inquiries and conducting regular internal audits, which can be resource-intensive.

The CFPB Rule also asserts that requiring consumers to authorize repayment constitutes creating and deferring a "debt." This perspective has significant implications for how EWA products are regulated under TILA.

The CFPB's Unreliable Dictionary Source

Of note is that the CFPB relies on the Black's Law Dictionary definition of "debt," cited by the CFPB, which requires that the amount to be repaid must be "fixed and specific." However, EWA products often involve amounts that are not predetermined, thereby conflicting with this definition. This inconsistency suggests that the CFPB's interpretive approach may not align fully with established legal principles.

The Issue of Contingent Debt

A central question is when a debt is incurred. The CFPB's definition implies that debt is created upon the consumer's agreement to authorize repayment, even if the actual obligation is contingent upon future events, such as receiving a paycheck. This interpretation contrasts with the view that debt arises only when the contingency occurs, meaning no prior deferral of debt has occurred.

Regulatory Uncertainty

One of the Rule's explicit aims is to provide regulatory certainty, but the current proposal may create more confusion. For example:

Ambiguities in Classification:

If an EWA provider creates an account for a customer, it is unclear whether they are considered a "card issuer" under the CFPB's recent interpretive rule regarding buy now, pay later (BNPL) providers. This interpretive rule classifies BNPL providers as card issuers when they issue closed-end credit that is not subject to a finance charge and is not payable by written agreement in more than four installments. Applying this definition to EWA providers could impose additional regulatory obligations, such as adherence to card issuer regulations, which were not initially intended for EWA products.