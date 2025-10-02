ARTICLE
2 October 2025

AI Bidding Errors: Who Bears The Risk?

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Artificial intelligence ("AI") is rapidly making its way into the construction bidding process. Contractors now use AI-powered estimating software to perform quantity takeoffs and analyze costs with unprecedented speed.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Robert H. Bell and Michael Ferri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a recent Commercial Construction Renovation article, Duane Morris attorneys Robert H. Bell and Michael Ferri write:

Artificial intelligence ("AI") is rapidly making its way into the construction bidding process. Contractors now use AI-powered estimating software to perform quantity takeoffs and analyze costs with unprecedented speed. According to the drafting and engineering software giant Autodesk, estimating teams are increasingly using AI and automation, particularly for quantity takeoffs, cost forecasting, and speeding up bid creation. Yet as digital tools become routine, legal rules governing bids still rely on traditional principles. This raises a pressing question: if an AI tool makes a costly error in a bid, will the legal system treat that mistake any differently than a human error? Courts are only beginning to grapple with AI-related mishaps, but early indications suggest AI errors will be handled much like any other bidding mistake. In other words, contractors will likely be held responsible for errors made by their AI tools, just as they are responsible for the mistakes of human estimators or means and methods under their control.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Robert H. Bell
Robert H. Bell
Photo of Michael Ferri
Michael Ferri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More