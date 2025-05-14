House Bill 47 Delays Effective Date For North Carolina's New Building Code

Recent media coverage of the Hurricane Helene Mountain Recovery Bill left out a critical piece of news for construction industry stakeholders.

House Bill 47 ("H47") was signed into law (Session Law 2025-2) by Governor Stein on March 20. The bill's official name is the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025–Part I, but it is more commonly known as the Hurricane Helene Mountain Recovery Bill.

The new law appropriates $524 million to fund homebuilding, agricultural recovery, and infrastructure repairs in the mountains related to the storm damage. It also sends a much-delayed $217 million to Eastern North Carolina for use in home replacement and other infrastructure repairs needed as a result of Hurricane Florence and other storms.

That's what the media has covered.

New Building Code Delayed

Another key provision—largely absent from media coverage—involves a change to the building code that is particularly relevant to construction companies, developers, and local governments.

Senator Tim Moffit (R-Henderson, Polk, and Rutherford Counties) marshaled support for an amendment to H47 that would pause new building code regulations. The relevant provisions begin at Section 5.12 (page 21).

The takeaway is that the 2024 North Carolina State Building Code ("New Code"), scheduled for implementation this year, has been delayed by at least 12 months. North Carolina was set to adopt the New Code standards on July 1, 2025.

H47 moves that date into 2026.

The new law delays the implementation to a date 12 months after the State Fire Marshal (a) certifies that the New Code has been published and distributed to specified state and local officials and made available for purchase by members of the general public and (b) certifies that the Residential Code Council has been fully formed and organized.

In an April 7 press release, the Office of the State Fire Marshal forecasted that the new building code would be available for distribution to state and local officials by July 31, 2025, but noted that the formation of the Residential Code Council was outside of its control and depends on appointments made by the Governor and the General Assembly.

Accordingly, the earliest effective date for the New Code appears to be July 31, 2026.

With the delay, the 2018 North Carolina State Building Code remains in effect. However, as noted by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the 2024 Code may still be used as an alternative method of construction if requested by the building owner or their agent.

Changes Can Still Occur

Whether the delay will allow the Building Code Council time to revise the New Code remains to be seen. As a result of H47, those monitoring code changes should not expect updates this year.

This delay is likely just one part of the broader building code review process, and additional changes may emerge between now and July 2026. We will continue to monitor and share updates as they become available.

