Urban Planning For The Future With Kelsy Kurfirst

Kelsy Kurfirst has a moving story. She began her career at Ankura as an intern in the Construction Disputes & Advisory practice, and now after six years is a Director in the group. As if that was not enough, she recently moved across the country from New York to Los Angeles to pursue her master's degree in urban planning and development, while still working at Ankura full-time.

This Women in Construction Week, listen to Kelsy's interview with John Frehse to hear more about how she got here with the help of her female mentors, mega projects she has worked on, and what her aspirations for the future are, including several impactful construction and infrastructure opportunities in LA.

