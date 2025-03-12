ARTICLE
12 March 2025

Urban Planning For The Future With Kelsy Kurfirst

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
Kelsy Kurfirst has a moving story. She began her career at Ankura as an intern in the Construction Disputes & Advisory practice, and now after six years is a Director in the group.
United States California Real Estate and Construction
Kelsy Kurfirst and John Frehse

Kelsy Kurfirst has a moving story. She began her career at Ankura as an intern in the Construction Disputes & Advisory practice, and now after six years is a Director in the group. As if that was not enough, she recently moved across the country from New York to Los Angeles to pursue her master's degree in urban planning and development, while still working at Ankura full-time.

This Women in Construction Week, listen to Kelsy's interview with John Frehse to hear more about how she got here with the help of her female mentors, mega projects she has worked on, and what her aspirations for the future are, including several impactful construction and infrastructure opportunities in LA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Kelsy Kurfirst
Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More