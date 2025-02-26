FEMA's Withdrawal From Building Code Development

For approximately 25 years, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been involved in developing building codes to help homes withstand natural disasters. However, the Trump Administration has recently halted these efforts, withdrawing FEMA's involvement from the latest building code improvements.

National Public Radio (NPR) reported that FEMA is withdrawing from the latest effort to improve building codes. This decision has raised concerns among disaster experts about the potential impact on safety and property protection.

Building codes, reviewed every three years by the International Code Council (ICC), are important for disaster resilience. The ICC convenes experts and stakeholders in the building industry to review and improve these codes and is currently developing a new set of standards. The ICC's International Codes are being updated for a 2027 version. FEMA's involvement has encouraged states to adopt stronger codes. According to FEMA's "Building Codes Save: A Nationwide Study," modern building codes have led to significant reductions in property losses from natural disasters, avoiding at least $32 billion in losses over a 20-year period.

The decision to cease work on stronger building codes could affect efforts to improve construction practices, potentially leaving a gap in disaster preparedness and response.

