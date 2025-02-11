Appellate Court Affirms That Flagging Work Qualifies For Prevailing Wage

The New York Appellate Division, First Department's decision in Santana v. San Mateo Construction Corp., entered on January 16, 2025, reinforces the enforceability of prevailing wage claims under Administrative Code of City of N.Y. § 19-142. The court clarified that section 19-142 applies to any permit issued "to use or open a street," not just public works projects. It reaffirmed that flagging work qualifies for prevailing wages, and that laborers can enforce agreements related to this provision as third-party beneficiaries.

San Mateo Construction Corp.'s flagging contracts obligated compliance with all laws, making putative class members third-party beneficiaries despite contractual disclaimers, which the court deemed void as against public policy. The ruling also affirmed that prevailing wage rights under Administrative Code § 19-142 extend to private projects, rejecting the contractual forfeiture of such rights as contrary to public policy.

