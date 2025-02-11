ARTICLE
11 February 2025

Appellate Court Affirms That Flagging Work Qualifies For Prevailing Wage

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The New York Appellate Division, First Department's decision in Santana v. San Mateo Construction Corp., entered on January 16, 2025, reinforces the enforceability of prevailing wage claims...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Jose A. Aquino
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The New York Appellate Division, First Department's decision in Santana v. San Mateo Construction Corp., entered on January 16, 2025, reinforces the enforceability of prevailing wage claims under Administrative Code of City of N.Y. § 19-142. The court clarified that section 19-142 applies to any permit issued "to use or open a street," not just public works projects. It reaffirmed that flagging work qualifies for prevailing wages, and that laborers can enforce agreements related to this provision as third-party beneficiaries.

San Mateo Construction Corp.'s flagging contracts obligated compliance with all laws, making putative class members third-party beneficiaries despite contractual disclaimers, which the court deemed void as against public policy. The ruling also affirmed that prevailing wage rights under Administrative Code § 19-142 extend to private projects, rejecting the contractual forfeiture of such rights as contrary to public policy.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Jose A. Aquino
Jose A. Aquino
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More