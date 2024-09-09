Court Emphasizes Strict Compliance In Construction Contracts

In a recent ruling, a New York appellate court sided with a contractor in a dispute over a 33-story building project.1 The contractor initially hired a subcontractor to supply equipment for the project, but the subcontract was later assigned to another entity. Shortly thereafter, the contractor alleged breaches of the subcontract, terminated the agreement, and took possession of the equipment. The contractor then filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for delays and additional costs resulting from the defendants' defective work. In response, the defendants counterclaimed for breach of contract and sought foreclosure of mechanic's liens. They also filed a third-party claim against the property owner and its surety, seeking to foreclose on the liens.

The court dismissed the defendants' counterclaims and third-party claims, highlighting the defendants' reliance on unsigned and unnotarized requisitions and change orders, which failed to meet the contractual requirements. The court citing precedent underscored that payment requisitions must be both signed and notarized, and that change orders must be formally documented and mutually approved in strict compliance with the terms of the contract.2

Additionally, the court found that the contractor had provided sufficient evidence to support its claims for delay damages. The contractor presented documentation detailing additional work performed by other vendors, as well as payments made to replacement subcontractors, due to the delays attributed to the defendants. The court found that such evidence raised genuine issues of material fact regarding the impact of the defendants' actions on the project's timeline and costs, prompting the court to deny the defendants' motion for summary judgment on this issue.

The court also rejected the defendants' claims for unpaid equipment rental, as they were unable to demonstrate that the proposed monthly rental rates had been agreed upon. The subcontract specified only a 12-month rental period, and the defendants could not provide evidence of any additional rental terms beyond that period.

This decision highlights the importance of adhering to contractual documentation and approval processes in construction projects. It serves as a reminder to contractors and subcontractors alike to ensure that all requisitions and change orders are properly signed, notarized, and approved to avoid disputes and potential legal challenges. Furthermore, the ruling underscores the necessity of maintaining thorough records and evidence to substantiate claims for damages and delays. The court's decision reinforces the judiciary's commitment to enforcing strict compliance with agreed upon contract terms.

