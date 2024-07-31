Revisiting The Intricacies Of Lien Law § 38

In the realm of construction law, disputes over the enforcement and validity of mechanic's liens are fairly common. The recent case of 176 Washington Park LLC v. Empire Core Group LLC, 2024 N.Y. Slip Op. 50906(U) (Sup. Ct., NY Co., June 21, 2024), serves as a classic illustration of the complexities involved.

Lien Law § 38 is clear in its mandate: a lienor must provide a detailed statement of the labor and materials that constitute the claimed lien amount. This includes a comprehensive breakdown of materials used, their quantities, costs, and the specifics of labor, including the nature of the work, hours spent, and the rates charged.

In 176 Washington Park LLC v. Empire Core Group LLC, the defendant's submission fell short of these requirements. The court found the provided classifications of costs, such as "Porta Potty," "Construction Site Signs," "Waste Removal," "DOB Drawings," and "DOT Permits," to be too general. They lacked the necessary detail regarding the nature of the labor and the hours and wages expended. Furthermore, payments to subcontractors were listed without adequate information about the services rendered or the basis for the charges.

The materials section was similarly lacking, with no specifics on the quantity or costs of materials used, despite listing the suppliers and amounts disbursed. This lack of detail ultimately led to the court's decision to grant the plaintiff's motion in part, requiring the defendant to provide a proper verified itemized statement within 30 days. Failure to comply would result in the discharge of the mechanic's lien.

This case underscores the importance of record-keeping and transparency in construction projects. It emphasizes the need of contractors and subcontractors to adhere to the requirements of Lien Law § 38 to ensure the enforceability of their liens.

Jose A. Aquino (@JoseAquinoEsq on X) is a special counsel in the New York office of Duane Morris LLP, where he is a member of the Construction Group and of the Cuba Business Group. Mr. Aquino focuses his practice on construction law, lien law and government procurement law. This blog is prepared and published for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the author's law firm or its individual attorneys.

