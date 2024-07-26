Dive into the critical components of construction contracts with a focus on payment and performance bonds and mechanic's liens. This session will guide you through key considerations in negotiating these topics, highlighting their implications for your projects and how to navigate them effectively.

Presented by

Chris Kolosov, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Emily Anderson, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Cesar Pereira, Special Counsel, Sheppard Mullin

