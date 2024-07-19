"To Pay Or Not To Pay: When Payment And Withholding Rights Collide," ConsensusDocs

William Underwood, a partner on the Construction Team in the Atlanta office, along with Rilee White, a University of Georgia Law School student in the firm's summer associate program, co-authored the article, "To Pay or Not to Pay: When Payment and Withholding Rights Collide," published by ConsensusDocs on June 7, 2024. The article examines how various state laws and provisions intersect and impact payment issues in construction projects.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.