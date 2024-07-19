ARTICLE
19 July 2024

"To Pay Or Not To Pay: When Payment And Withholding Rights Collide," ConsensusDocs

William Underwood, a partner on the Construction Team in the Atlanta office, along with Rilee White, a University of Georgia Law School student in the firm's summer associate program, co-authored the article, "To Pay or Not to Pay: When Payment and Withholding Rights Collide," published by ConsensusDocs on June 7, 2024. The article examines how various state laws and provisions intersect and impact payment issues in construction projects.

