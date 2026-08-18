“The Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA) At 30: How It Happened, Why It Still Matters,” September 17, 2026, 11:00 A.m. – 12:00 P.m. (EDT), Via Webinar

For those interested in pesticide issues, August 3, 2026, marks an important milestone: the 30th Anniversary of enactment of the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA) in 1996. This groundbreaking legislation strengthened our pesticide laws, creating new standards to regulate pesticide residues in food to protect with a “reasonable certainty of no harm” and additional requirements to protect infants and children, and were a surprise coming out of the first term with Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and a Republican majority in Congress. Even more surprising, this pivotal legislation was approved unanimously in both the House and Senate.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is pleased to present this webinar featuring two pivotal participants in the legislative process and implementation of the law. James (Jim) Jones and James V. Aidala will discuss how events came together, how successful consensus was achieved, and how the law continues to impact pesticide regulation today. Register now for this fascinating conversation.

Topics Covered:

“The Problem” — 1958 Delaney Clause

1992 — New President Arrives

1994 — Elections and the Gingrich Revolution

After 1996 — Implementation Then and Now

Speakers:

Jim Jones is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), serving in many senior positions throughout his distinguished tenure. He was senior staff at EPA during the development of the 1996 FQPA legislation and later held leadership roles in EPA’s pesticide program. He served as Office Director for EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP), where he was responsible for the regulation of pesticides in the United States, and as EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) Assistant Administrator, where he represented the Obama Administration in negotiations with Congress on the Frank. R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act.

James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, is a critical ally for any client addressing chemical policy, legislative, and related issues, and an internationally recognized expert on pesticide matters. He has been intimately involved with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) legislative reauthorization and key regulatory matters for over five decades. Mr. Aidala brings extensive legislative experience on Capitol Hill and past experience as the senior official at EPA for pesticide and chemical regulation and provides clients with vital insights into not only relevant current policies of EPA and sister agencies, but also the way these policies have been or are likely to be formulated to help clients more successfully address regulatory matters. This unmatched wealth of experience allows him to explain, interpret, and predict EPA policies to help clients resolve or address their issues.

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of FIFRA, TSCA, the European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation, the FQPA, and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson’s peerless mastery of the complex interplay between chemical innovation, regulatory oversight, policy making, and product commercialization, and her decades of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner, allow her to develop client-focused and business-sensitive strategies whether advocating before EPA, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. state regulatory agencies, or other governance and standard-setting bodies.