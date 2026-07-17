Vought Gutted America's Consumer Watchdog ─ Now Congress Seeks Answers

As CFPB Acting Director Russell Vought prepares to testify before Congress, industry experts weigh in on the anticipated direction of the agency under new leadership. Senior Counsel Alan S. Kaplinsky, a veteran of consumer financial services law, provides his analysis on what stakeholders can expect from the hearing and its implications for enforcement priorities.

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On the eve of CFPB Acting Director Russell Vought's testimony before Congress, Bloomberg asked Senior Counsel Alan S. Kaplinsky for perspective on what to expect.

Alan is the former longtime leader of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group and spearheads the Consumer Finance Monitor blog and podcast.

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