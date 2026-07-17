Vought Gutted America's Consumer Watchdog ─ Now Congress Seeks Answers

Alan S. Kaplinsky’s articles from Ballard Spahr LLP are most popular:
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On the eve of CFPB Acting Director Russell Vought's testimony before Congress, Bloomberg asked Senior Counsel Alan S. Kaplinsky for perspective on what to expect.
Alan is the former longtime leader of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group and spearheads the Consumer Finance Monitor blog and podcast.
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