CFPB Adopts New Enforcement Principles

The CFPB has adopted new Enforcement Principles designed to roll back standards used by the Biden Administration.

The bureau recently applied the new principles in attempting to ensure that customers affected by Bilt’s transition of its credit card services to a new bank partner were not harmed by the change. The CFPB stated that “[h]ere, instead of initiating a protracted investigation, followed by a public enforcement action, which could be litigated for years before consumers get any redress, as the Biden CFPB would have done under the former Director Chopra, this leadership engaged with Bilt directly and collaboratively. This meant that within weeks of the meeting [between the CFPB and Bilt], additional consumers were already receiving redress.”

The CFPB also stated that “[f]ollowing our discussions and at our direction that Bilt ensures full redress, Bilt notified the CFPB that they proactively reached out to the limited number of potentially-affected customers and offered to reimburse them for any overdraft fees, late fees, or insufficient funds fees related to the transition.”

Protect Borrowers had previously sent a letter to the bureau urging it to “immediately engage in risk-based supervision of all covered parties … and, where appropriate, to take any public enforcement actions necessary to uphold the law and protect borrowers. But the CFPB followed its new enforcement policy instead.

The new Enforcement Principles have four main components: addressing actual harm to consumers, due process, collaboration and efficiency and are as follows: