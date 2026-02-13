One Minute Matters [Video]: Shutdown Watch (With Andy Buczek)

- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
Are we headed toward a federal government shutdown?
Lawmakers have just days to strike a funding deal before the Sept. 30 deadline. With both parties dug in on their positions, the risk of a shutdown on Oct. 1 is real.
Andy Buczek provides a breakdown of what you need to know in under a minute in this week's One Minute Matters: Shutdown Watch.
