13 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: Shutdown Watch (With Andy Buczek)

Andrew J. Buczek
Are we headed toward a federal government shutdown?

Lawmakers have just days to strike a funding deal before the Sept. 30 deadline. With both parties dug in on their positions, the risk of a shutdown on Oct. 1 is real.

Andy Buczek provides a breakdown of what you need to know in under a minute in this week's One Minute Matters: Shutdown Watch.

