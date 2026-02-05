ARTICLE
5 February 2026

Big Law Redefined Florida Government Miniseries | Episode 1: Florida 2026 Legislative Session Discussion: Property Taxes, AI, And Policy Priorities (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

United States Florida Government, Public Sector
Hayden R. Dempsey and Timothy F. Stanfield
In this kickoff episode of Greenberg Traurig's 2026 Florida legislative podcast miniseries, our Tallahassee office shareholders Hayden Dempsey and Tim Stanfield discuss Florida's legislative session.

They reflect on last year's extended session, the political landscape shaped by statewide elections, and the governor's final year in office.

Hayden and Tim address major policy debates, including property tax relief, the growing impact of artificial intelligence, and rural development priorities.

They also highlight the unique challenges of the budget process in an election year and share strategies for effective lobbying and client communication during the fast-paced session.

Tune in for insights, practical perspectives, and a roadmap to the key issues and dynamics to watch as Florida lawmakers convene in 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hayden R. Dempsey
Hayden R. Dempsey
Photo of Timothy F. Stanfield
Timothy F. Stanfield
