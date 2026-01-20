The Topline: Steptoe Appropriations Newsletter | January 16, 2026

If FY26 appropriations were a marathon, yesterday's Senate vote on the Commerce‑Justice‑Science (CJS), Energy and Water, and Interior appropriations "minibus" package was another major mile marker — one that puts Congress halfway to the finish line.

FY26 in the Home Stretch. If FY26 appropriations were a marathon, yesterday's Senate vote on the Commerce‑Justice‑Science (CJS), Energy and Water, and Interior appropriations "minibus" package was another major mile marker — one that puts Congress halfway to the finish line. With six of the twelve FY26 bills now completed, this milestone sits in stark contrast with last March's year‑long continuing resolution (CR) and reflects months of bipartisan, bicameral negotiations and relentless work by the "four corners."

Appropriators are holding on to every ounce of momentum to push the remaining bills across the line, despite the scheduled recesses for the Senate next week and the House the following week as well as several congressional delegations (CODELs) traveling abroad. As the already short runway before the January 30thdeadline shrinks further, each day in this final stretch of the race carries that much more weight.

On Wednesday, the House passed another two‑bill minibus – containing Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) as well as National Security and Department of State – with overwhelming bipartisan support (341–79). The measure will be waiting for Senate action in the final week of January when senators return from their week-long recess.

The final tranche of FY26 bills is expected to be filed this weekend and will include Defense, Labor‑HHS‑Education, Transportation‑HUD, and Homeland Security (DHS). DHS remains the biggest uncertainty in this group, with progress slowed by heightened tensions following last week's ICE shooting in Minneapolis. While lawmakers have yet to reach a bipartisan agreement on the DHS measure, negotiations continue, with Republicans and Democrats working in earnest to resolve differences over bill language. Ongoing talks between the two sides over the coming days will be pivotal in determining whether DHS makes it into the final package or must be addressed through a year‑long CR.

Nonetheless, for now, the mission is clear: file the last tranche, get the votes, and keep the process moving.

Appropriations as the Bright Spot. Even with Homeland on uncertain ground, the appropriations process is proving to be one of the few examples of bipartisan and bicameral cooperation. The House has now passed final versions of eight bills and the Senate six, with both Republicans and Democrats claiming wins for their constituents. Most notably, appropriators in both chambers are working in concert, demonstrating a level of coordination that is increasingly rare in today's Congress.

This sustained, cross-party, cross‑chamber cooperation matters for two key reasons: it marks tangible progress in a legislative environment often defined by gridlock, and it strengthens the negotiating capacity of members for future challenges. The more Congress engages in constructive legislating, the better equipped members and their staff will be to address future challenges. Namely, we hope the current development of negotiating channels and trust in peers as good-faith negotiators will assist legislators in overcoming hurdles on other legislative priorities, be it healthcare, energy permitting, or a myriad of other issues. With January 30thapproaching, we remain optimistic about the path ahead.

