17 December 2025

Protecting American Investors From Foreign-Owned And Politically-Motivated Proxy Advisors (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Government, Public Sector
Directs the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Department of Justice (DOJ), and Department of Labor (DOL) to increase oversight of foreign-owned proxy advisory firms that influence shareholder voting across U.S. public companies. Seeks to curb politically motivated proxy recommendations, particularly those involving diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agendas, by revising SEC rules, strengthening fiduciary standards, and pursuing potential antitrust or consumer-protection violations.

