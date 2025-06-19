The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 36th Annual Legislative Seminar – Congressman Ted Lieu, D-CA (Podcast)

self

Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined at the 36th Annual Legislative Seminar in Washington, D.C., by his BakerHostetler colleague, former Congressman Heath Shuler. Also joining is Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California. Lieu is the vice chairman of the Democratic Caucus, the fourth-highest ranking House Democrat – also making him the highest-ranking Asian American to ever serve in House leadership. First elected in 2014, Lieu serves on the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Judiciary Committee, and he is a leading policy voice on artificial intelligence, climate and civil liberties.