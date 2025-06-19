The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 36th Annual Legislative Seminar - Congressman Kevin Hern, R-OK (Podcast)

self

Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined at the 36th Annual Legislative Seminar in Washington, D.C., by his BakerHostetler colleague, former Congressman Heath Shuler. Also joining is Congressman Kevin Hern, a Republican from Oklahoma. Hern is a member of the House Republican leadership as the chairman of the Republican Policy Committee. He is in the middle of the current tax debate as a member of the Ways and Means Committee. Before his election to Congress in 2018, Hern owned 24 McDonald's restaurants in Oklahoma and held various leadership roles within the McDonald's franchise system.

