The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 36th Annual Legislative Seminar – Senator Tim Kaine, D-VA (Podcast)

self

Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined at the 36th Annual Legislative Seminar in Washington, D.C., by his BakerHostetler colleague former Congressman Heath Shuler and Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia. Kaine was the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee and also a former Virginia governor. First elected to the Senate in 2012, Kaine serves on the Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.