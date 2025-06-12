The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 36th Annual Legislative Seminar – Senator John Barrasso, R-WY (Podcast)

self

Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined at the 36th Annual Legislative Seminar in Washington, D.C., by his BakerHostetler colleague former Congressman Heath Shuler and Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming. Barrasso, the majority whip, is the No. 2 elected Republican in the Senate and is responsible for counting votes and assuring smooth passage of the GOP's agenda and nominations. A former orthopedic surgeon, Barrasso serves on the Finance Committee, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the Foreign Relations Committee.

Questions & Comments: proskam@bakerlaw.com

Download Episode TranscriptView All Episodes

Subscribe to The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam

Apple Podcast | Amazon Music | Spotify