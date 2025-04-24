ARTICLE
24 April 2025

Extension Of Hiring Freeze (Trump EO Tracker)

Extends the freeze on hiring Federal civilian employees within the executive branch through July 15, 2025.

This freeze continues to apply to all executive departments and agencies regardless of their sources of operational and programmatic funding. This memorandum does not affect the deadline for the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to submit a plan for reducing the size of the Federal Government's workforce through efficiency improvements and attrition.

This memorandum does not apply to military personnel of the Armed Forces or to positions related to immigration enforcement, national security, or public safety, and does not apply to the Executive Office of the President or the components thereof.

The freeze shall remain in effect for the Internal Revenue Service until the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Director of OMB and the Administrator of the United States DOGE Service, determines that it is in the national interest to terminate the freeze.

Additional Documentation

