4 April 2025

Choosing Your LDA Reporting Path For 2025 (Podcast)

United States Government, Public Sector
Caleb P. Burns and D. Mark Renaud

As DC's cherry blossoms bloom, it's time to decide how your organization will file its Lobbying Disclosure Act (LDA) reports for 2025. Will you choose the tax definitions or the LDA definitions? Each option has its unique advantages and downsides.

In this 90-second video, Wiley's Mark Renaud highlights the significant impact these choices could have on your compliance strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Caleb P. Burns
D. Mark Renaud
