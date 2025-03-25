ARTICLE
25 March 2025

Stopping Waste, Fraud, And Abuse By Eliminating Information Silos (Trump EO Tracker)

Eliminates information silos by ensuring Federal officials designated by the President or Agency Heads have full and prompt access to all unclassified agency records, data, software systems...
United States Government, Public Sector
Eliminates information silos by ensuring Federal officials designated by the President or Agency Heads have full and prompt access to all unclassified agency records, data, software systems, and information technology systems for purposes of pursuing Administration priorities related to the identification and elimination of waste, fraud, and abuse. This includes authorizing and facilitating both the intra- and inter-agency sharing and consolidation of unclassified agency records. Immediately upon execution of this order, Agency Heads shall take all necessary steps, to the maximum extent consistent with law, to ensure the Federal Government has unfettered access to comprehensive data from all State programs that receive Federal funding, including, as appropriate, data generated by those programs but maintained in third-party databases.

