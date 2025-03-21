ARTICLE
21 March 2025

Removing Discrimination And Discriminatory Equity Ideology From The Foreign Service (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Directs the Secretary of State to remove the "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility" Core Precept from Foreign Service tenure and promotion criteria.
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Directs the Secretary of State to remove the "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility" Core Precept from Foreign Service tenure and promotion criteria. It further directs that the U.S. government will not base Foreign Service recruitment, hiring, promotion, or retention decisions on an individual's race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, nor embed discriminatory equity ideology within any element of the Foreign Service.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More