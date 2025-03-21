Removing Discrimination And Discriminatory Equity Ideology From The Foreign Service (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Secretary of State to remove the "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility" Core Precept from Foreign Service tenure and promotion criteria. It further directs that the U.S. government will not base Foreign Service recruitment, hiring, promotion, or retention decisions on an individual's race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, nor embed discriminatory equity ideology within any element of the Foreign Service.

