Designating English As The Official Language Of The United States (Trump EO Tracker)

This order designates English as the official language of the United States. Nothing in this order, however, requires or directs any change in the services provided by any agency. Agency heads are not required to amend, remove, or otherwise stop production of documents, products, or other services prepared or offered in languages other than English.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Designating English as the Official Language of the United States

