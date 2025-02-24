Ensuring Lawful Governance And Implementing The President's "Department Of Government Efficiency" Deregulatory Initiative (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs agency heads, in coordination with their Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team lead and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director, to initiate a process to review all agency regulations and rescind those deemed unconstitutional, unlawful, or overly burdensome (including on private parties and small businesses). Focuses on rules lacking clear statutory authority, imposing considerable costs, or hindering innovation and economic development. Grants agency heads discretion to terminate enforcement proceedings that agency heads believe do not comply with the law or Administration policy. Requires the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) and DOGE team leads to assess new regulations, with OIRA developing a unified regulatory agenda to rescind or modify identified rules, and mandates agency heads to submit a list of such regulations within 60 days to the OIRA Administrator.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.