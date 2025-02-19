The Iron Fist Of General Sani Abacha, Nigeria's Ruthless Dictator (Podcast)

Join hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw as they delve into the gripping story of General Sani Abacha, the Nigerian dictator who embezzled billions...

Join hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw as they delve into the gripping story of General Sani Abacha, the Nigerian dictator who embezzled billions of dollars and ruled with an iron fist from 1993 to 1998. Known for his ruthless tactics, including a personal security force trained in North Korea and the violent suppression of opposition members, Abacha's relentless pursuit of wealth and power ultimately led to his downfall. Tune in to learn more about the international efforts to recover Nigeria's stolen wealth and the lasting impact of Abacha's regime on the country.

