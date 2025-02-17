One Voice For America's Foreign Relations (Trump EO Tracker)

Requires all officers or employees charged with implementing the foreign policy of the United States to do so under the direction and authority of the President. Failure to faithfully implement the President's policy is grounds for professional discipline, including separation. The Secretary of State will reform the Foreign Service and administration of foreign relations to be faithful to the President's agenda.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.