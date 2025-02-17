ARTICLE
17 February 2025

One Voice For America's Foreign Relations (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
United States Government, Public Sector
Requires all officers or employees charged with implementing the foreign policy of the United States to do so under the direction and authority of the President. Failure to faithfully implement the President's policy is grounds for professional discipline, including separation. The Secretary of State will reform the Foreign Service and administration of foreign relations to be faithful to the President's agenda.

