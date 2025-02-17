California Political Contribution & Gift Limits Increased For 2025-2026

California's Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has increased the financial limits for political contributions and gifts to state candidates and officials. These new limits took effect on January 1, 2025, and will remain in place until December 31, 2026. Local candidates and officials should note that they are subject to these state limits unless their jurisdiction has adopted specific local limits.

New Limits

The FPPC is required by the Political Reform Act to adjust limits every two years based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The updated limits for 2025-2026 are as follows:

Campaign Contribution Limits

Assembly, Senate, CalPERS/CALSTRS Candidates

Existing limit: $5,500

New limit: $5,900

Statewide Offices (excluding Governor)

Existing limit: $9,100

New limit: $9,800

Governor

Existing limit: $36,400

New limit: $39,200

Officeholder Account Contribution Limits

Assembly, Senate

Existing limit: $4,500

New limit: $4,900

Statewide Offices (excluding Governor)

Existing limit: $7,500

New limit: $8,100

Governor

Existing limit: $30,200

New limit: $32,600

Gift Limits

General Gift Limit

Existing limit: $590

New limit: $630

Important Note for Donors: Candidates are likely to request contributions in line with these new limits. Additionally, any donor who contributes a total of $10,000 or more in a calendar year must report this to the FPPC as a Major Donor. Nossaman can assist donors and contributors in complying with these and other related rules.

