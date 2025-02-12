ARTICLE
12 February 2025

Establishment Of The White House Faith Office (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Establishes the White House Faith Office, which shall have lead responsibility in the executive branch to empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to serve families and communities. Requires each agency to designate or appoint a Faith Liaison within 90 days of the date of this order.

