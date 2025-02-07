Federal Election Cycle Contribution Limits Increased For 2025-2026

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) announced increased federal contribution limits for the 2025-2026 election cycle. Certain adjustments, indexed for inflation, are made in odd-numbered years only. The new per-election limits are effective November 6, 2024 - November 3, 2026. The calendar year limits became effective January 1, 2025.

LIMITATIONS ON CONTRIBUTIONS

Individuals

Individuals may now give up to $3,500 per election to a federal candidate, an increase from $3,300. Because this limit applies separately to the primary and general elections, individuals may give a total of $7,000 per candidate this cycle. The new limits also allow individuals to give $44,300 to national party committees per year, an increase from $41,300. Further, certain political party committees may now give Senate candidates $62,000 per campaign, an increase from $57,800.

Political Party Committees

National party committees are also permitted to establish separate specialized accounts to pay for expenses related to presidential nominating conventions, headquarters buildings, election recounts and other legal expenses. The contribution limit applicable to each of these specialized accounts is 300% of the limits on contributions to the national party committee's main account. Under the new limits, each of the specialized accounts may accept $132,900 per year from each individual. (See chart below).

Political Action Committees

The FEC also raised the amount that a non-multicandidate PAC may contribute to candidates – they have the same contribution limits as individual contributors. However, the limit on what multicandidate PACs may contribute remains unchanged at $5,000.

LOBBYIST BUNDLING DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD

The FEC also adjusted the threshold for federal candidates to report federal lobbyists or the PACs of their employers who bundle contributions from others for the committees of those federal candidates. Effective January 1, 2025, political committees must disclose the bundlers and the total amount of the contributions they are credited with raising when the total is more than $23,300.

The chart below details the new limits for individuals in 2025 and 2026.

Federal candidates $3,500 per election National Party Committee – Main Account $44,300 per year National Party Committee – Convention Account (RNC and DNC only) $132,900 per year National Party Committee – Party Building Account $132,900 per year National Party Committee – Legal Fund Account $132,900 per year State or Local Party Committee – Federal Account $10,000 (combined) per year Federal PACs (including Leadership Committees) $5,000 per year

Many states and localities also adjusted limits on contributions to state and local candidates.

