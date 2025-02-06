Limiting Lame-Duck Collective Bargaining Agreements That Improperly Attempt To Constrain The New President (Trump EO Tracker)

Makes it the policy of the executive branch that collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) reached in the 30 days prior to the inauguration of an incoming president shall not be approved.

Summary

Makes it the policy of the executive branch that collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) reached in the 30 days prior to the inauguration of an incoming president shall not be approved. Instructs agency heads to disapprove currently pending CBAs, with the exception of agreements with law enforcement officers. Prohibits agencies from signing CBAsthat: (i) contain contractual obligations; (ii) make substantive changes to existing agreements; or (iii) extend the duration of an existing agreement in the 30 days prior to a change in administration.

Additional Documentation

