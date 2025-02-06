FEC Issues New Federal Political Contribution Limits For 2025-2026 Election Cycle

This week, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) released updated limits on contributions to candidate and national party committees for the 2025-2026 election cycle. These contribution limits are indexed to inflation and updated by the FEC every odd-numbered year. The revised limits affect contributions made by individuals and non-multicandidate political action committees.
Federal Political Contribution Limits: 2025-2026
|
Recipient
|
|
Contributor
|
|
Individual
|
Multicandidate PAC
|
Non-multicandidate PAC
|
Senate Candidate
|
$3,500/election
|
$5,000/election
|
$3,500/election
|
House Candidate
|
$3,500/election
|
$5,000/election
|
$3,500/election
|
Presidential Candidate
|
$3,500/election
|
$5,000/election
|
$3,500/election
|
National Party
|
$44,300/calendar year to the general account
|
$15,000/calendar year to the general account
|
$44,300/calendar year to the general account
|
State Party Committee
|
$10,000/calendar year
|
$5,000/calendar year
|
$10,000/calendar year
|
PAC
|
$5,000/calendar year
|
$5,000/calendar year
|
$5,000/calendar year
*Includes RNC/DNC, NRSC/DSCC and NRCC/DCCC
**RNC and DNC only
For purposes of per election limits, primary and general elections are considered separate elections.
Download: Federal Political Contribution Limits: 2025-2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.