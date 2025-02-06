FEC Issues New Federal Political Contribution Limits For 2025-2026 Election Cycle

This week, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) released updated limits on contributions to candidate and national party committees for the 2025-2026 election cycle. These contribution limits are indexed to inflation and updated by the FEC every odd-numbered year. The revised limits affect contributions made by individuals and non-multicandidate political action committees.

Federal Political Contribution Limits: 2025-2026

Recipient Contributor Individual Multicandidate PAC Non-multicandidate PAC Senate Candidate $3,500/election $5,000/election $3,500/election House Candidate $3,500/election $5,000/election $3,500/election Presidential Candidate $3,500/election $5,000/election $3,500/election National Party

Committee* $44,300/calendar year to the general account



$132,900/calendar year to the convention account**



$132,900/calendar year to the building account



$132,900/calendar year to the recount account $15,000/calendar year to the general account



$45,000/calendar year to the convention account**



$45,000/calendar year to the building account



$45,000/calendar year to the recount account $44,300/calendar year to the general account



$132,900/calendar year to the convention account**



$132,900/calendar year to the building account



$132,900/calendar year to the recount account State Party Committee $10,000/calendar year $5,000/calendar year $10,000/calendar year PAC $5,000/calendar year $5,000/calendar year $5,000/calendar year

*Includes RNC/DNC, NRSC/DSCC and NRCC/DCCC

**RNC and DNC only

For purposes of per election limits, primary and general elections are considered separate elections.

