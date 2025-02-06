ARTICLE
6 February 2025

FEC Issues New Federal Political Contribution Limits For 2025-2026 Election Cycle

Melissa L. Laurenza,Kenneth A. Gross, and Kevin Paulsen
This week, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) released updated limits on contributions to candidate and national party committees for the 2025-2026 election cycle. These contribution limits are indexed to inflation and updated by the FEC every odd-numbered year. The revised limits affect contributions made by individuals and non-multicandidate political action committees.

Federal Political Contribution Limits: 2025-2026

Recipient

 

Contributor

 

Individual

Multicandidate PAC

Non-multicandidate PAC

Senate Candidate

$3,500/election

$5,000/election

$3,500/election

House Candidate

$3,500/election

$5,000/election

$3,500/election

Presidential Candidate

$3,500/election

$5,000/election

$3,500/election

National Party
Committee*

$44,300/calendar year to the general account

$132,900/calendar year to the convention account**

$132,900/calendar year to the building account

$132,900/calendar year to the recount account

$15,000/calendar year to the general account

$45,000/calendar year to the convention account**

$45,000/calendar year to the building account

$45,000/calendar year to the recount account

$44,300/calendar year to the general account

$132,900/calendar year to the convention account**

$132,900/calendar year to the building account

$132,900/calendar year to the recount account

State Party Committee

$10,000/calendar year

$5,000/calendar year

$10,000/calendar year

PAC

$5,000/calendar year

$5,000/calendar year

$5,000/calendar year

*Includes RNC/DNC, NRSC/DSCC and NRCC/DCCC
**RNC and DNC only

For purposes of per election limits, primary and general elections are considered separate elections.

