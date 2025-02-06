The First 100 Days: What's On The Horizon From The Second Trump Administration (Podcast)

self

President Trump is beginning his second non-consecutive term with a Republican-controlled House and Senate and the backing of major tech and corporate executives, while simultaneously contending with significant political polarization. These opposing factors raise a host of questions about what to expect from this administration's first 100 days in office.

In the season five premiere of In the Public Interest, co-host Felicia Ellsworth speaks with WilmerHale Partner and Co-Chair of the Congressional Investigations Practice and the Crisis Management and Strategic Response Group Alyssa DaCunha, Senior Public Policy Advisor and Co-Chair of the firm's Public Policy and Legislative Affairs Practice Rob Lehman, and Partner and fellow Co-Chair of the Public Policy and Legislative Affairs Practice Jonathan Yarowsky. Together they share their forecast for the first 100 days of the administration, including what the administration's top priorities are expected to be, shifts in international relations and foreign policy, the state of congressional oversight and the impact of recent Supreme Court decisions on the functions of federal agencies.

