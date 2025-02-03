ARTICLE
3 February 2025

Federal Recognition Of The Lumbee Tribe Of North Carolina (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Contributor

Within 90 days of the Order, the Secretary of the Interior will submit a plan to the President to assist the Lumbee Tribe in obtaining full Federal recognition through legislation or other methods
United States Government, Public Sector
Summary

Within90 daysof the Order, the Secretary of the Interior willsubmita plan to the President toassistthe Lumbee Tribe in obtaining full Federal recognition through legislation or other methods. The Lumbee tribe was recognized by the State of North Carolina in 1885, and it is now the policy of the United States to support their receiving full Federal recognition.

Additional Documentation

Authors
