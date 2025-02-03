Federal Recognition Of The Lumbee Tribe Of North Carolina (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

Within90 daysof the Order, the Secretary of the Interior willsubmita plan to the President toassistthe Lumbee Tribe in obtaining full Federal recognition through legislation or other methods. The Lumbee tribe was recognized by the State of North Carolina in 1885, and it is now the policy of the United States to support their receiving full Federal recognition.

