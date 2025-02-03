Memorandum To Resolve The Backlog Of Security Clearances For Executive Office Of The President Personnel (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary
This memorandum grants immediate temporary security clearance for up to six months fora list ofincoming WhiteHouse Staffto bedeterminedby the WhiteHouse Counsel.It also grants WhiteHouse Counsel the authority to revoke such interim clearances at their discretion.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order -Memorandum to Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel
