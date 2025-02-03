Memorandum To Resolve The Backlog Of Security Clearances For Executive Office Of The President Personnel (Trump EO Tracker)

This memorandum grants immediate temporary security clearance for up to six months for a list of incoming White House Staff to be determined by the White House Counsel. It also grants White House

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Summary

This memorandum grants immediate temporary security clearance for up to six months fora list ofincoming WhiteHouse Staffto bedeterminedby the WhiteHouse Counsel.It also grants WhiteHouse Counsel the authority to revoke such interim clearances at their discretion.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.