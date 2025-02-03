President Trump's Executive Order Steering Digital Assets Policy

As promised during his campaign, President Trump has taken significant steps to support the digital asset industry during his first week in office. On 23 January 2025, he signed an executive order initiating digital asset regulatory rollbacks and a new federal framework governing cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and other digital assets (the Order).

On the same day, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rescinded the controversial Staff Accounting Bulletin 121, which required crypto custodians and banks to reflect digital assets in their custody as both an asset and a liability on their balance sheets. Earlier in the week, the SEC established Crypto 2.0, a crypto task force designed to provide paths for registration and reasonable disclosure frameworks, and to allocate enforcement resources "judiciously."

The Order recognizes the role the digital asset industry serves in our economy and aims to support the responsible growth and use of digital assets by promoting dollar-backed stablecoins and providing regulatory clarity. The Order lays the groundwork for a regulatory shift furthering digital assets policy, focusing on the creation of "technology-neutral regulations" tailored to digital assets.

In addition to prohibiting agencies from facilitating any central bank digital currencies, the Order establishes a working group comprised of the heads of various agencies (the Working Group) and sets three deadlines:

22 February 2025: Federal agencies must report to the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto with the regulations or other agency guidance that affect the digital asset sector. 24 March 2025: Federal agencies must submit recommendations on whether to rescind or modify these regulations and guidance. 22 July 2025: The Working Group must submit a report to the President on regulatory and legislative proposals to advance digital assets policy. This report must include a proposed Federal framework for the issuance and operation of digital assets, including stablecoins, and evaluate whether establishing a national digital assets stockpile is possible.

Our Digital Assets, Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrencies practice group is closely monitoring these developments, please reach out for more information.

