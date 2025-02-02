ARTICLE
2 February 2025

Emergency Measures To Provide Water Resources In California And Improve Disaster Response In Certain Areas (Trump EO Tracker)

Instructs various departments to report within 15 days on all available federal authorities to bolster wildfire fighting measures in southern California.
United States Government, Public Sector
Instructs various departments to report within 15 days on all available federal authorities to bolster wildfire fighting measures in southern California. Instructs the DOI and DOC to take immediate action to maximize water deliveries and expedite water resource projects. Instructs various agencies to provide emergency housing, waste removal, and critical infrastructure repair plans.

