Emergency Measures To Provide Water Resources In California And Improve Disaster Response In Certain Areas (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary
Instructs various departments to report within 15 days on all available federal authorities to bolster wildfire fighting measures in southern California. Instructs the DOI and DOC to take immediate action to maximize water deliveries and expedite water resource projects. Instructs various agencies to provide emergency housing, waste removal, and critical infrastructure repair plans.
Additional Documentation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.