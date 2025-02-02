Emergency Measures To Provide Water Resources In California And Improve Disaster Response In Certain Areas (Trump EO Tracker)

Instructs various departments to report within 15 days on all available federal authorities to bolster wildfire fighting measures in southern California.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Summary Instructs various departments to report within 15 days on all available federal authorities to bolster wildfire fighting measures in southern California. Instructs the DOI and DOC to take immediate action to maximize water deliveries and expedite water resource projects. Instructs various agencies to provide emergency housing, waste removal, and critical infrastructure repair plans. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Emergency Measures to Provide Water Resources in California and Improve Disaster Response in Certain Areas

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.