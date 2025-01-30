ARTICLE
30 January 2025

Executive Order: Delivering Emergency Price Relief For American Families And Defeating The Cost-of-Living Crisis

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
This executive order directs the heads of all executive departments and agencies to deliver emergency price relief to the American people by pursuing action to reduce the cost of housing.
United States Government, Public Sector
Rich Gold
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Executive Summary:

This executive order directs the heads of all executive departments and agencies to deliver emergency price relief to the American people by pursuing action to reduce the cost of housing, dismantle policies that drive up prices and promote job opportunities. These actions seek to restore American purchasing power and improve the quality of life for Americans. The assistant to the president for economic policy will report to the president every 30 days on the status of the implementation of this memorandum.

Policy Actions:

The heads of all executive departments and agencies are instructed to use their power to deliver emergency price relief through the following actions:

  • lower the cost of housing and expand the housing supply
  • eliminate administrative expenses and rent-seeking practices that increase healthcare costs
  • eliminate requirements that raise the costs of home appliances
  • create employment opportunities for American workers and draw discouraged workers into the workforce
  • eliminate climate policies that increase the costs of food and fuel

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rich Gold
Rich Gold
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More