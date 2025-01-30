Executive Order: Delivering Emergency Price Relief For American Families And Defeating The Cost-of-Living Crisis

Executive Summary:

This executive order directs the heads of all executive departments and agencies to deliver emergency price relief to the American people by pursuing action to reduce the cost of housing, dismantle policies that drive up prices and promote job opportunities. These actions seek to restore American purchasing power and improve the quality of life for Americans. The assistant to the president for economic policy will report to the president every 30 days on the status of the implementation of this memorandum.

Policy Actions:

The heads of all executive departments and agencies are instructed to use their power to deliver emergency price relief through the following actions:

lower the cost of housing and expand the housing supply

eliminate administrative expenses and rent-seeking practices that increase healthcare costs

eliminate requirements that raise the costs of home appliances

create employment opportunities for American workers and draw discouraged workers into the workforce

eliminate climate policies that increase the costs of food and fuel

