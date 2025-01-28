Declassification Of Records Concerning The Assassinations Of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, And The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

Finds it in the public interest forall previously redacted recordspertainingtotheassassinationsof President John F. Kennedy(JFK),Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.tobe released.Orders relevant parties to present a plan to release all documentsonJFK within15 days, and the others within45 days.

Additional Documentation

