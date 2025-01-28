ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Declassification Of Records Concerning The Assassinations Of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, And The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Finds it in the public interest for all previously redacted records pertaining to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy (JFK), Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. to be released.
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Summary

Finds it in the public interest forall previously redacted recordspertainingtotheassassinationsof President John F. Kennedy(JFK),Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.tobe released.Orders relevant parties to present a plan to release all documentsonJFK within15 days, and the others within45 days.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More