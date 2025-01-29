Illinois Insights: An Update From Cozen O'Connor (1/23)

ILLINOIS

AROUND THE STATE

Reforming Tier 2 pensions could cost the state $30 billion, actuary says

"A new Illinois pension reform bill would increase contributions to the state's three largest retirement systems by a total of nearly $30 billion through fiscal year 2045, according to an actuarial impact study by Segal Group. The study was commissioned by the state Legislature's Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability," by Crain's Chicago Business.

While the state faces a tighter budget, Illinois' schools chief asks for a boost in education funding

" The Illinois State Board of Education is proposing an additional $497.2 million for the state's education budget — a smaller increase than last year as federal COVID relief money dries up and the state grapples with a projected deficit. If approved by the state's general assembly, the education budget would grow from $11 billion to $11.4 billion in fiscal year 2026, which starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2026," by Chalkbeat Chicago.

Pritzker signs bill to phase out subminimum wage for disabled workers

"Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a long-awaited bill to stop Illinois organizations from paying less than the minimum wage to workers with disabilities. The bill applies to businesses and other facilities that hold what is known as a 14(c) certificate, named after the section of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 permitting lower wages for disabled people," by Capitol News Illinois.

Stellantis to invest $1.2 billion in Belvidere, Illinois auto plant set to reopen in 2027

"The Stellantis auto plant in Belvidere, Illinois northwest of Chicago has been tapped to make the company's next mid-sized truck. U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) said the plant is also bringing back about 1,500 jobs. Stellantis will also be upgrading its U.S. auto plants across the country — investing $1.2 billion in the Belvidere plant, according to Durbin and Duckworth," by CBS News Chicago.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois announces clinic closures amid statewide surge in abortion patients after the fall of Roe.

"Citing a "financial shortfall," Planned Parenthood of Illinois announced Wednesday — on the 52nd anniversary of Roe v. Wade — that it will be closing four clinics across the state, including one on Chicago's South Side," by the Chicago Tribune.

CHICAGO

MORE FROM CITY HALL

Chicago spared immigration raids Tuesday, but Pritzker warns feds may target '2,000 people'

"Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday said he believes President Donald Trump's administration is targeting "as many as 2,000 people" in Chicago in its mass deportation plan. Those numbers come from local law enforcement, according to sources with direct knowledge of the discussions. But the Chicago Police Department declined to comment on that total, as did other police sources, by the Chicago Sun-Times.

'People are hiding.' Chicago immigrants stay home from work to avoid potential ICE arrests

"The possibility of mass deportations has terrified some of the area's roughly 400,000 undocumented immigrants, prompting many to skip work, keep their kids out of school and stay hidden until the promised raids end. Their trepidation only deepened Tuesday, when the Trump administration announced it would permit agents to make arrests at schools and churches," by the Chicago Tribune.

Chicago Public Schools, Teachers' Union Turn To Arbitrator To Help Reach New Contract

"A third-party labor arbitrator is hearing arguments from Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union Wednesday and Friday in an effort to reach an agreement on a new contract. This fact-finding process involving an arbitrator has been used three times since it was established in state law in 2010," by BlockClub Chicago.

Lathrop Homes Redevelopment Gets TIF Boost From City Council

"A plan to redevelop a vacant section of the Lathrop Homes public housing development along the Chicago River is getting a funding boost. The City Council last week approved the expansion of the Diversey/Chicago River tax increment financing district, which will direct funds to help retrofit — and in some cases, demolish — buildings in the complex to construct more than 300 new housing units," by BlockClub Chicago.

Closing arguments to begin in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's corruption trial

"Closing arguments began Wednesday afternoon in the landmark racketeering conspiracy case against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. After more than three months of testimony from more than 60 witnesses, what is possibly the largest political corruption trial in Illinois history trial is drawing to a close," by CBS News Chicago.

FEDERAL

