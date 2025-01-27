ARTICLE
27 January 2025

Return To In-Person Work (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Government, Public Sector
Summary

Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary.

