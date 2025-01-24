ARTICLE
24 January 2025

Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within The Federal Workforce (Trump EO Tracker)

The Order is intended to restore accountability in career civil service, reinstating a prior administration policy, Executive Order 13957 of October 21, 2020 (Creating Schedule F in the Excepted Service).
Summary

The Order is intended to restore accountability in career civil service, reinstating a prior administration policy, Executive Order 13957 of October 21, 2020 (Creating Schedule F in the Excepted Service). The Order alters the previous policy to focus on career professionals. Additionally, Executive Order 14003 of January 22, 2021 is revoked along with any rules, regulations, guidance or policy associated.

