Awaiting Trump's Second Inauguration: GOP Challenges, Party Divisions, And What Lies Ahead (Podcast)

In the Lobby Shop's first episode of 2025, co-hosts Liam Donovan, Caitlin Sickles and Dylan Pasiuk convene to analyze the political environment ahead of President-elect Trump's second inauguration. The group explores the challenges facing Speaker Johnson in a very narrowly divided Congress, the enduring influence of Trump on the Republican Party and the Democrats' growing sense of resignation in legislative struggles. The discussion also highlights the ongoing confirmation hearings and the outsized role of figures like Elon Musk in shaping party dynamics. As they look ahead to the next administration, the hosts wonder what these developments mean for Republicans' leadership and direction.

