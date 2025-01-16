Illinois Insights: An Update From Cozen O'Connor (1/13)

ILLINOIS

AROUND THE STATE

Bills addressing warehouse quotas, nursing homes, prostitution pass in session's final days

"Lawmakers in Springfield approved a measure that aims to protect warehouse workers whose workdays center on hitting quotas... Lawmakers also approved a bill aimed at protecting nursing home residents from retaliation if they report violations at the facility... Police departments across the state may soon be required to start working on policies that prohibit their officers from having sex with any person they are investigating for prostitution," by Capitol News Illinois.

Lawmakers give small boost to renewable developments, delay broader reform

"Lawmakers this week passed a bill aimed at boosting the development of renewable energy generation, but its proponents said the final measure was a "skinny" version of what they had hoped to pass. The bill comes as several state officials warn that Illinois is falling behind on its clean energy goals. The state's main funding mechanism for renewable energy projects also faces a potential $3 billion budget shortfall in the coming years," by Capitol News Illinois.

State's medical debt relief program off to strong start

"The state started on a new venture last year. Governor JB Pritzker committed $10 million in the last state budget to try and alleviate people's medical debts. So far, the $10 million from the state has turned into $72 million dollars of medical debt relief. Over 50 thousand people have gotten some form of relief from the investment," by WCIA.

Bills targeting PBMs introduced in Illinois

"The new session of the Illinois General Assembly is likely to consider further regulation of the health industry's middlemen for prescription drugs, including a sweeping bill regulating rebates, audits, steering customers toward preferred pharmacies, and specialty drug issues. House Bill 1159, introduced by state Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-South Holland, would increase the state's regulation of pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, that work with self-insured employer plans as well as health insurance providers," by Crain's Chicago Business.

Illinois House speaker to Mayor Brandon Johnson: Get ready to hear 'no' a lot in Springfield

"Mayor Brandon Johnson's continued insistence on looking to Springfield as a magical pot of gold for additional city revenue is being greeted with a stern warning from one powerful voice — Democratic House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch," by the Chicago Tribune.

CHICAGO

MORE FROM CITY HALL

CTA President Dorval Carter to step down

"The transit agency president announced his retirement Monday in a CTA news release, after years in the hot seat as riders complained about unreliable service, conditions on trains and buses and concerns about personal safety. He will step down at the end of this month, according to the release. His retirement comes as a debate brews in Springfield about whether to combine the CTA with Metra, Pace and the Regional Transportation Authority, and how to fund transit amid a $771 million budget gap looming when federal COVID-19 relief funding runs out," by the Chicago Tribune.

CPS finances 'on a razor's edge,' state takeover may be needed

"Chicago Public Schools finances are in "precarious" condition, so fragile and in danger of collapse that the state of Illinois needs to consider seizing control of the troubled school district. That's the finding of the Civic Federation in a new report being released today that puts CPS finances under the microscope as the district nears a fateful decision on whether to borrow, draw down financial reserves or throw a Springfield Hail Mary to pay for a new contract with the Chicago Teachers Union, which has been negotiating a new contract for nearly a year," by the Chicago Business Journal.

Chicago Teachers Union/CPS contract talks remain stuck on what goes on in schools, not on economics

"A lot of attention has been paid to the cost of the CTU's demands as CPS faces a financial cliff. But several key unresolved issues are less about money and more about what happens during the school day. Negotiators are facing major sticking points concerning elementary school planning time, teacher evaluations and who has the final say over what is taught. Bogdana Chkoumbova, the school system's chief education officer, and other CPS officials say changes proposed by CTU could threaten the academic progress that students have been making," by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago to test new gunshot detection pilot system on South Side

"A new gunshot detection system will get a test run starting Monday on the city's South Side. This comes after its contract with ShotSpotter ended last year. The city is partnering up with a new company to test the system in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, which is in the Chicago Police Department's 9th District. The much-anticipated new pilot program is being tested with a company called Alarm.com," by CBS News Chicago.

City Council vote planned to lower Chicago speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph

"After a lengthy delay, a measure reducing Chicago's default speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph is set for a final vote in the City Council. A vote on the ordinance was delayed in October by the measure's chief sponsor, Ald. Daniel La Spata, 1st, after narrowly passing through committee. La Spata held back the ordinance during the City Council's fraught budget season, but is invoking a parliamentary rule to call it for a vote Jan. 15," by the Chicago Business Journal.

FEDERAL

Cozen Currents: Process Trumps Substance

With only a few weeks until the GOP assumes unified control of government, Republican lawmakers and Trump administration officials are mired in a debate over the best legislative strategy to advance party-line reforms to tax policy, border security, energy policy, and defense spending come 2025.

While many industries will likely feel some relief from the change in antitrust enforcement regimes, President-elect Trump's nominees to lead this regulatory effort may mean Big Tech is not as lucky.

The battle to be the GOP's next leader is already swirling but President-elect Trump isn't the type to step away quietly.

Read the Cozen Currents here.

Beltway Briefing: Remembering Steve Cozen

With the recent passing of Cozen O'Connor founder and chairman, Steve Cozen, our team reflects with gratitude on the privilege of knowing and working with Steve, a visionary leader who had a profound impact on our firm and the community. Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Mark Alderman, Patrick Martin, and Kyle Anderson.

Listen to the Beltway Briefing here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.