New Year Ushers In New AG Appointments, Legislative Agendas, And Key Updates...

- New Attorneys General:
- North Carolina: Jeff Jackson took the oath of office as AG on January 1, 2025.
- Oregon: Dan Rayfield, a Democrat, was sworn in as AG on December 31, 2024. He has established a Federal Oversight and Accountability cabinet, tapping experts in healthcare, law, and labor to advise his administration on the impacts of President-Elect Trump's Administration.
- Other Appointments:
- Arkansas: Solicitor General Nicholas Bronni has been appointed to the Arkansas Supreme Court by the Governor. AG Tim Griffin has named Deputy Solicitor General Dylan Jacobs as Interim Solicitor General.
- Pennsylvania: AG Michelle Henry, a Democrat, has been appointed as the state's Inspector General. York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, a Republican, won the AG race in November and will take office on January 21.
- South Dakota: AG Marty Jackley appointed former AG Mark Vargo as the attorney representing the South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission.
- Texas: AG Ken Paxton has appointed George Lane as Director of Government Relations, replacing Suzanna Hupp, who will now serve as Special Advisor to the Attorney General.
- Other AG News:
- Colorado: AG Phil Weiser, who has served since 2018 and is term-limited in 2026, announced his candidacy for governor in the 2026 election.
